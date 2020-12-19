Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Dennison, Isaiah M., 829 Florence St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony possession of stolen firearm; $1,900 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/person; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor reckless conduct; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers and felony aggravated UUW/person/load/no FCCA/FOID and felony use stolen firearm/commit offense and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public.