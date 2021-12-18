Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bailey-Porter, Laterria C., 1/31/1993, of 743 22nd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,715 fine/costs, 36 months probation. Guilty finding entered Nov. 22 on bring controlled substance penal institute; 36 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine analog. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kent, Melody, 9/27/1994, of 129 W. Main St., #2, Toulon, Ill.; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.
Lafferty, Jacob J. 2/25/1982, of 249 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,786 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Torres, Serafin, 3/29/1964, of 1503 23rd Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on DUI; $4,083 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 45 days home confinement.
Weatherly, Lawrence Marshall, 4/20/1964, of 2821 E. 81st St., Apt. 3, Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.