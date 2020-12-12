Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Miles, Rosalind Ann, 8/17/1969, of 4425 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,313 fine/costs, one year DOC.

Mittan, Raeshawnda Victoria, 1/26/1980, of 2307 8th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed on identity theft/$300-$2,000; $1,180 court costs.

Nelson, Brooke Darnelle, 2/12/1985, of 1150 41st St., #29, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,095 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES