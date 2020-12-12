Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Miles, Rosalind Ann, 8/17/1969, of 4425 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,313 fine/costs, one year DOC.
Mittan, Raeshawnda Victoria, 1/26/1980, of 2307 8th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed on identity theft/$300-$2,000; $1,180 court costs.
Nelson, Brooke Darnelle, 2/12/1985, of 1150 41st St., #29, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,095 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Yoshawna B M, 11/5/1991, of 1126 W. Moll St. #7, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical; $1,148 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, anger management, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, anger management, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor violate bail bond/family member.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Bennett, Michael A., 9/9/1987, of 444 E. 4th St., Milan; charge dismissed Nov. 17 on DUI.
Bragg-Rhoden, Jacarri K., 5/4/1997, of 483 30th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,674 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
