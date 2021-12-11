Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McDaniels, Travis M., 10/4/1978, of 2124 W. 2nd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,220 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Montanez, Nia I., 12/19/1998, of 1056 42nd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on aggravated battery/child less than 13/perm disabl; $1,127 court costs, 10 years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/child less than 13/perm disabl.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Garcia, Jose A., 6/19/1973, of 148 W. Kellogg Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on felony Oct. 18 on felony aggravated assault peace officer/fire/ER worker; $874 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditional, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated assault peace officer/fire/ER worker. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Mallery, Michael J., 10/3/1979, of 1117 June St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 26 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, five days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jones, Lonnie D., 3/21/1979, of 5026 Coventry Ct., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 16 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Kerner, Monthira, 8/31/1974, of 24207 71st Ave. North 1, Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Knight, Roosevelt, 5/22/1971, of 4427 9th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 4 on DUI; $2,813 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, one day credit time served, alcohol treatment.