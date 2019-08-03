ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Spriet, Eric, Fleming, Brianna, both of Rock Island.
Vandiver, Ariel, Vogel, Amber, both of Moline.
Hampton, Damar, Schaeffer, Rennetta, both of Milan.
Gaughan, Patrick, Campos, Raelanda, both of Aurora.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Peterson, Kyle, Dooley, Breanna, both of East Moline.
Harris, Darrin, Kewanee, Jermon, Carisa, Geneseo.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Torrence, Anthony, 2/24/1978, of 804 1st Ave. Apt. 5, Silvis; guilty finding entered June 20 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,709 court costs, 24 months probation, 120 days periodic imprisonment. Guilty finding entered June 20 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 24 months probation, 120 days periodic imprisonment.
Viers, Sandra M., 6/25/1996, 4616 47th St., Moline; withheld judgment June 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,812 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions.
Vroman, Tyler Lee, 8/21/1991, of 830 1st Ave., Lot 169, East Moline; $689 court costs, guilty finding entered June 7 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices, one year DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices and felon fail/return form furlough.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Willers, John L., 3/17/1982, of 4405 23rd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 5 on DUI; $3,252 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.