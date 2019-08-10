ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sproston, Shawn, Maes, Michaela, both of Geneseo.
McPherson, Eric, Eaton, Jordan, both of Davenport.
Foster, Shunte, Lyngholm, Jennifer, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Mathias, Ryan and Amber.
Reynolds, Scott, Sherry.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Peed, Steven A., 3/31/1959, of 713 May St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 20 on meth delivery less than five grams; $1,626 court costs, three years DOC.
Perkins, Kimberly, 3/31/1959, of 313 SW St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 16 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $851 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Gallagher, Katrina M., 7/5/1981, of 3209 39th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 12 on DUI: $30 court costs.
Hawley, Gabrielle E., 11/8/1986, of 2030 44th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 25 on DUI; $30 court costs.
Kelly, Casey J., 5/22/1987, of 1233 Belle Ave., Davenport; withheld judgement with supervision July 31 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.