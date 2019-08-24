ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Anderson, Brian, Epping, Jodi, both of Bettendorf.
Pickron, Remi, Spicer, Analee, both of Silvis.
Peters, Michael, Davenport; Davis, Misty, Moline.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Spanton, Rockford, Miller, Ruth, both of Cambridge.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cole, Michelle R., 7/3/1980, of 820 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 14 on forgery/make/alter document; $2,212 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, special facility attend, restitution, 90 days in jail. guilty finding entered June 14 on forgery/make/alter document. Charge dismissed on four counts of forgery/make/alter document.
Contreras, Juan L., 12/17/1998, of 309 N. East St., Kewanee; withheld judgment June 13 on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $2,106 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, drug treatment, 65 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/10-30 grams.