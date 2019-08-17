ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ray, Jesse, Kostka, Pamela, both of Bettendorf.
Soots, David, East Moline; Vilardo, Alice, Moline.
Husemann, Kenneth, Freisinger, Debra, both of Carbon Cliff.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Payeur, Joshua, Dare, Kaitlyn, both of Colona
Lauver, Andrew, Francque, Mary, both of Ackley, Iowa
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
King, Caron C., 7/26/1993, of 3621 N. Finnell Ave., Peoria; guilty finding entered July 2 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,021 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 59 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Lee, Calvin A., 3/16/1969, of 1208 17th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 26 on possession of controlled substance; $2,840 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.
Lloyd, Roman Thomas, 6/30/1987, of 403 19th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 11 on robbery and aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices and aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Richardson, Andrew V., 1/9/1991, of 2334 N. Thornwood Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed July 3 on DUI; $10 court costs.