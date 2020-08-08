Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Conrad, Linda K., 10/2/1969, of 111 20th St., Apt 639, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 30 on possession of controlled substance; $3,392 fine/costs, 24 months probation.

Crawford, Roderick Allen Jr., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 27 on aid/abet/possession/sell stolen vehicle.

Crowell, Jessie A., 7/19/1991, of 538 16th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,853 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 27 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Dunlop, Joshua Darrell, 2/6/1988, of 1020 23rd Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 21 on two counts of felony meth delivery less than five grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $63 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Carlson, Michael E., 7/10/1971, of 24791 Hazelwood W. Rd., Geneseo; guilty finding entered July 9 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.

