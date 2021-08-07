Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Pendelton, Cyrus D., 2/6/2000, of 1429 35th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 29 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $1,326 fine/costs, 18 months probation. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

Quay, David Matthew, 8/25/1985, of 2215 6th Ave., Apt. B, Moline; guilty finding entered July 8 on theft deception intent $500 less than $10,000; $4,716 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. restitution.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hardrick, David B., 11/25/1971, of 1343 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on felony residential burglary and felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles and two counts misdemeanor theft/unauthorized control/less than $500.

Hobson, Lemarkis D., 4/6/1984, of 3710 12th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids; guilty finding entered April 20, court date June 8, on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,535 fine/costs, four months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered June 8 on misdemeanor possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Francis, Johnathan M., 1/5/1991, of 1700 Hospital Rd., Apt. 218, Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision July 6 on DUI; $2,781 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0