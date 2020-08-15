Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Smith, William Edward, 7/13/1974, of 5734 Valley Dr., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered July 27 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,862 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Tucker, Dalbert W., 5/20/1975, of 1406 18th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/harm/1-2; $73 court costs.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Kovacic, Dustin M., 1/31/1982, of 2406 47th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 29 on DUI; $2,761 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Lopeman, Tara L., 3/12/1979, of 2350 8th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 15 on DUI; $2,891 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Martinez-Justo, Antelmo, 1/5/2000, of 3620 Pine Ridge Ct., Apt. 107, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 29 on DUI; $2,761 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Payan Jr., Jorge, 2/3/1989, of 1814 14th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered July 29 on DUI; $3,253 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

