Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Atwater, Davan L., 5/4/1988, of 1407 12th Ave. #1, Moline; charge dismissed July 23 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felony meth delivery less than five grams and felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

Beason, Chuck, 1/21/1966, of 1114 E. 15th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of controlled substance; $3,888 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McKittrick, Tina M. , 8/25/1984, of 2200 18th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 10 on misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia; 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Johnston, Michael D., 8/20/1970, of 226 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed June 29 on DUI; $10 court costs.