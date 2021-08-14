 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Atwater, Davan L., 5/4/1988, of 1407 12th Ave. #1, Moline; charge dismissed July 23 on felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felony meth delivery less than five grams and felony felon possession/use weapon/firearm and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon. 

Beason, Chuck, 1/21/1966, of 1114 E. 15th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 21 on possession of controlled substance; $3,888 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McKittrick, Tina M. , 8/25/1984, of 2200 18th St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 10 on misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia; 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Johnston, Michael D., 8/20/1970, of 226 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed June 29 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Kolb, Anthony J., 6/16/1989, of 320 E. 15th St., Davenport; guilty entered July 1 on DUI; $2,903 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Sealey, Brendan P., 6/21/1994, of 2355 200th St., Muscatine; withheld judgment with supervision; $3,108 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Don't panic when kids come home sick

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News