Daily record: Saturday, April 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dreifurst, Kyle, 2/12/1992, of 304 Ridgeview Drive, Sherrard; guilty finding entered March 16 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure; $899 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered March 16 on carry/possess concealed gun; 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on aggravated UUW/person/loaded/no FCCA.

Eccles, Anthony M., 6/14/1982, of 1037 19 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 12 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,125 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Edwards, Theodore W., 8/8/1988, of 2023 Newcomer Dr., Galesburg; charge dismissed March 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $138 court costs.

Florance, Niyokwizera, 9/24/1998, of 3026 22nd Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment March 12 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,435 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 101 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 101 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.