Daily record: Saturday, April 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Norman, Kaitlyn M E, 10/16/2000, of 119 Brentwood, Iowa City; charge dismissed April 8 on possession of meth less than five grams; $41 court costs.

Overstreet, Davoria U., 11/1/1995, of 1307 12th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 25 on aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID; $1,864 court costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on armed violence/category I and meth delivery/five less than 15 grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Tighe, Jeremy S., 1/28/1984, of 116 6th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 2 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm; $2,361 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Vahl, Dale J., 5/16/1985, of 414 W. 4th, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 9 on domestic battery/other prior; six years DOC.

Violet, Nathan D., 12/4/2000, of 4236 Midfield St., Springfield, Ohio; charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Whiteside Banks, Jamar T., 12/26/1994, of 619 NW 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $675 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 110 days credit time served, 70 days in jail, drug treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 110 days credit time served, 70 days in jail, drug treatment, specialty facility attend. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

