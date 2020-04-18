Daily record: Saturday, April 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Morrison, Brandon Devonne, 12/13/1985, of 1117 17th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 13, court date Feb. 10, on violate order of protection/other prior; $1,622 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 13, court date Feb. 10, of domestic battery/other prior; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.
Morrow, Tevaurus, 1/23/1998, of 1727 86th Ave. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment Feb. 13 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $4,545 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30/500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cooper, Austin J., 1/10/1995, of 809 1/2 W. 4th St., Sterling; not guilty entered Feb. 25 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Currier, Jessica A., 9/9/1988, of 413 5th Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,600 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and felony domestic battery/physical contact.
Davidson, Cynthia L., 12/17/1963, of 518 W. Thomas, Rt. 2, Toulon; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $800 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Dombrowski, Jeffery A., 4/9/1962, of 6805 Cobre Azul Ave., #101, Las Vegas N.V.; guilty finding entered Feb. 24 on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; $1,019 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony possession of firearm with defaced serial number and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful use of black-jack/knife.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Swanson, Joshua R., 5/25/1979, of 3103 15th St. C., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 7 on DUI.
Torres, Omar, 7/17/1997, of 2702 8th Ave, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 6 on DUI; $2,857 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
