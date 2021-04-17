Daily record: Saturday, April 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Birdsley, Ryan Eugene Allen, 7/11/1985, of 4122 4th Ave. A., East Moline; guilty finding entered April 5 on arson/real/personal property more than $150; $2,236 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 14 days credit time served, restitution.

Bracamontes-Sosa, Didier, 2/16/2000, of 336 22nd St., East Moline; charge dismissed April 9 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Carruthers, Bennie L., 10/11/1979, of 1326 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 8 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $163 court costs.

Carruthers, Bennie L., 10/11/1979, of 505 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 8 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $63 court costs.

Carruthers, Bennie L. Jr., 10/11/1979, of 1326 12th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 8 on two counts of aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices and one count aggravated fleeing police/21 mph; $626 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Kent, Melody A., 9/27/1994, of 300 W. Thomas St., Wyoming, Ill.; guilty finding entered Feb. 26 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $900 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0