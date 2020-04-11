Daily record: Saturday, April 11, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Glenn, Demaine M., 9/15/1991, 334 S. Elmwood, Davenport; guilty finding entered on Feb. 7 on felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices/2nd; $914 court costs, three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony felon possession/use firearm prior.

Glenn, Shalonda Victoria, 12/19/1983, of 1219 College Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered on felony aggravated DUI/3+; $3,449 court costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail.

Gonzalez, Rebecca Lynn, 7/14/1970, of 1025 15th Ave., Apt. 2NE, East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $900 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Hall, Michael Jose, 11/11/1963, of 1029 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams heroin/analog; $3,985 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del sched I/II/school/public high school/park and mfg/del heroin/school/public high school/park and possession of controlled substance.