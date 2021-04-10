Daily record: Saturday, April 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McCollam, Matthew, 3/18/2020, of 1113 Humsten Rd., DeWitt; guilty finding entered March 8 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,205 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 73 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon.

Neff, Jeffrey Alan, 2/19/1968, of 226 15th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,009 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.

Paustian, Tanner J.D., 6/2/1995, of 1330 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,052 fine/costs, 30 months probation.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bainbridge, Seth P., 6/29/1999, of 118 1/2 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 26 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $3,211 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail.