ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Rico Jr., Enrique, Ratzlaff, Jessica, both of Moline.
Wahlberg, Christopher, King, Ashley, both of Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Goron, David J., 12/5/1993, of 1132 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 29 on possession of controlled substance; $3,945 courts costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Gray, Thadeus, 5/9/2001, of 1000 16th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 13 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; $739 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. Withheld judgment with supervision Aug. Aug. 13 on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; 12 months supervision. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Shaw, Donald J., 9/29/1998, of 221 1/2 n Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 13 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $661 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.