HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Curry, Cody, Swanson, Rachel, both of New Windsor.
Newton, Thackery, Geneseo; VanWynsberghe, Kiah, Champaign.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Smith, Kirby, Katherine.
Goodson, Paul, Kate.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Mills, Tory M., 3/3/1993, of 1702 5th St., Viola; withheld judgment Aug. 22 on possession of controlled substance; $1,205 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, drug treatment.
Moye, Harry Leon II, of 1529 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 1 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $6,973 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 150 days in jail, 30 days periodic imprisonment.
Nkurizehe, Karoli, 3/30/1998, of 1406 13th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Aug. 22 on robbery.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Doty, Zachary C., 7/16/1989, of 10318 S.Ewing Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered July 31 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,390 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
Dynes, Denise M., 8/31/1971, of 123 Edwards St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 11 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $1,381 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.