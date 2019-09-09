ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Marr, Justin, Sterner, Jayme, both of Wilton, Iowa.
Haney, James, Geneseo; Phelps, Kendra, Hillsdale.
Gonzalez, Carlos, Diaz Ochoa, Anna, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Brown, Vickie Jo, 3/1/1956, of 133 W. 1st Ave., Milan; charge dismissed Aug. 27 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Bryant, Jon D., 12/30/1986, of 528 1st Ave. 1/2, Silvis; guilty finding Aug. 22 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $2,559 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 30 days credit time served, anger management, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on misdemeanor interference report domestic violence; 24 months probation, 120 days in jail, 30 days credit time served, anger management, alcohol treatment, medical/mental treatment. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Finn, Rieley L., 5/9/1994, of 528 12th Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 8 on DUI; $2,681 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 hours public/community service.
Green, Morgan T., 9/24/1996, of 5455 Appamattox Road #11, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 22 on DUI; 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.