ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Dearing, Marcus, Broughton, Kristy, both of Moline.
Brickner, Douglas, East Moline; Roman, Lauren, Moline.
Haskins, Gunnar, Anderson, Ashley, both of Milan.
Eaker, Bruce, Moroney, Laurie, both of East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Britt, Joshua, Hurliman, Franziska.
Camey, Joshua, Amanda.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Favela, Felipe, 5/11/1980, of 331 Rice St., Kewanee; charge dismissed June 13 on two counts of felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 10-30 grams/1st.
Hall, Tanner W., 6/26/1993, of 611 W. 1st St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered June 4 on felony possession of controlled substance; $2,078 court costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered June 4 on felony meth delivery less than five grams; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Tyner, Debra L., 3/1/1962, of 3302 Orchard Lane, Apt. 101, Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment with supervision June 19 on DUI; $2,190 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, drug treatment, alcohol treatment.