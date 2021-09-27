 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Whitney, James J., 6/19/1987, of 702 5th Ave., Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on possession of meth less than five grams; $5,322 fine/costs, 30 months probation, three days credit time served. 

Willis, Justin James, 7/4/1982, of 1616 18th St., Apt. E2, Rock Island; charge amended/reduced Aug. 13 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $2,437 court costs. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Tristan, Esteban, 12/26/1957, of 255 29th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on DUI; $3,228 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement. 

Williams, Paul J., 9/18/1977, of 830 54th St. B., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 17 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hulslander, Andrew K., 1/1/1986, of 401 S. Chestnut St., Apt. 403A, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 23 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; $3,536 fine/costs, guilty finding entered July 23 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. Guilty finding entered July 13 on possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 120 days in jail. 

