Daily record: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
DeSchepper, Deven L., 2/25/1996, of 2431 15th St., Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams and cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felon possess weapon/2nd+ and other non-narcotic sched I&II and two counts of armed violence/category I.
Dreifurst, Douglas, 6/14/1996, of 16 Harris Drive, Apt. 4A, Matherville; withheld judgment Aug. 13 on possession of controlled substance; $5,105 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Farley, James Edward, 5/2/1987, of 1844 31st St., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 6 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,495 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 14 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on calculated criminal drug conspiracy.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Hill, Jack S., 12/15/1993, of 115 E. Columbia Ave., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 18 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.