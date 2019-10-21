ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Womack, Justin, Williams, Erin, both of Milan.
Boone, Daniel, Dochterman, Deborah, both of Silvis.
Pauli, Nathan, Matthaidess, Bailey, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Cantrill, Blake, Hailey.
Hodges, Victor, Valerie.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Duran, Daisha Tina, 3/7/1983, of 18225 Oakwood Ave., Lansing, Ill.; guilty finding entered Sept. 15 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,634 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Frazee, James, 5/3/1988, of 3506 70th St. #202, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $670 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/bodily harm/4+ previous conviction and aggravated unlawful restraint.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Trigg, Andrew J., 5/19/1982, of 1226 Rockwell St., Kewanee; charge dismissed July 18 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Germain, Michael C., 9/5/1986, of 1510 Kehl Court, Apt. 3, Dubuque, Iowa; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 25 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Grevas, Andrew P., 2/13/1984, of 53 Douglas Drive, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 24 on DUI; $2,991 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.