{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Broemmer, Bradley, Sievers, Pamela, both of Rock Island.

Nache, Samuel, Forberg, Kelly, both of Moline.

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Greenhagen, Jeffery, Gunning, Donna, both of Kewanee.

McBride, Cameron, Conner, Haley, both of Kewanee.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Matthews, Ashley Tishon, 11/16/1993, of 520 22nd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 6 on felony threaten a public official; $799 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 150 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 6 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; 24 months probation, 150 days in jail.

McCarthy-Nelson, Nicholas, 5/30/19, of 2509 63rd Ave. W., Milan; charge dismissed Sept. 5 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

Mejia, Guadalupe, 12/12/1956, of 3914 4th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $1,199 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Mang, Peng, 12/17/1988, of 269 24th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 25 on DUI.

McAbee, Dylan Jackson, of 1332 N. Marquette, Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 26 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments