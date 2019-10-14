HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
DeCap, Drew, Carothers, Ashley, both of Geneseo.
Nodeen, Christopher, Dolk, Tiffany, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Rosenthal, Brett, Clemente, Stephanie.
Townsend, Ellsbeth, Christopher.
You have free articles remaining.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bertotti-Kingery, Austin S., 11/13/1997, of 700 Barry Ave., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,040 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served.
Bettis, Christopher R., 4/13/1981, of 437 49th St., Moline; withheld judgment Sept. 6 on possession of controlled substance; $2,855 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
Bleyaert, Jerry Sr., 9/26/1959, of 1003 W. 10th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 8, court date Sept. 6., on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,014 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Puskar, John A., 7/16/1979, of 123 N. Vine St. #11, Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 11 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $1,735 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail.