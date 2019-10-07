ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Ruiz, Rogelio, Aguirre, Adriana, both of East Moline.
Green, Christopher, Moline; Stutzel, Annie, Port Byron.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Fortino, Judy, James.
Martinez, Trinidad, Laura.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kelly, Kya R E, 10/9/1992, of 105 S. Vine St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 18 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $600 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and three counts misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
Kern, Zedekiah X., 4/9/1999, of 1707 32nd St., Rock Island; not guilty entered July 12 on felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present and misdemeanor criminal trespass to residence.
Lain, Bryan C., 9/8/1985, of 608 S. Tremont St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 22 on felon possession/use firearm prior; $300 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered July 22 on felon possession/use firearm prior; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of felon possession/use firearm prior and four counts of bomb/bombshell/grenade.