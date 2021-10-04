 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
Daily record: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Byerly, Kristen M., 8/24/1996, of 718 15th Ave., #2, East Moline; withheld judgment/supervision Aug. 27 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct/false report/insurance; $75 court costs, 12 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on felony false report to public safety agency/2+.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Higgenbottom, George L., 5/12/1988, 601 E. 5th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 19 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $2,215 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions 68 days in jail, 22 days credit time served, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered July 19 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered July 19 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Guilty finding entered July 19 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Burrow, Alexandria M., 1/16/1993, of 519 Elliot St., Apt. S301, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision June 15 on DUI; $2,063 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

