Daily record: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Frye, Howard Lamonte, 6/29/1968, of 556 30th St. #3, Rock Island; guilty finding entered May 13, court date Sept. 16 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,758 fine/costs, 24 months probation.
Frye, Howard Lamonte, 6/29/1968, of 1215 24th St. Place #108, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on felony aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,817 fine/costs, eight years DOC, 18 months mandatory supervised Rls (MSR), restitution. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500 and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Frye, Howard Lamonte, 6/29/1968, of 1215 24th Place #108, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 13 on burglary without causing damage; $713 fine/costs, four years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Myres, Alicia A., 5/6/1985, of 314 S. Prairie St., Lacon, Ill.; charge dismissed Aug. 12 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.
Shaw, Chelsie R., 6/29/1994, of 313 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia; $1,300 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams.