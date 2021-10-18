Daily record: Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Achor, Heather D., 4/15/1977, 3627 Pine Ridge Court #314, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $7,689 fine/costs, 30 months probation, five days credit time served, 90 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Ackerland, Marshall, 8/17/1977, of 18604 Route 92, East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $624 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 376 days credit time served.
Akins, Joseph Alexander, Sr., 7/11/1984, of 1406 8th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on misdemeanor battery/make physical contact; $1,709 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Anders, Cidney, 6/12/1989, of 514 18th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 of meth delivery less than five grams; $2,072 fine/costs, 24 months probation, eight days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on other non-narcotic sched I&II; 24 months probation, eight days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Helmick, Steven J., 6/22/1990, of 2155 7th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Aug. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $3,665 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service.