Daily record: Monday, Oct. 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Martinez-Brown, Jeremiah, 3/12/1996, of 3000 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; charge dismissed on felon possession/use firearm prior and possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st and mfg/del cannabis/more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del 50-200 grams sched I&II; $1,067 court costs.
McVey, Angela M., 1/19/1976, of 4239 16th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on Aug. 26 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; $6,688 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 129 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
Moss, Ryan P., 11/17/1989, of 9590 115th St., Blue Grass; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on possession of controlled substance; $4,042 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Mackenzie, Ronald W., 8/8/1984, of 1863 35th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 20 on violate order/prior domestic battery.
Miller, Gary C., 2/13/1992, of 1535 E. 39th St., Apt. 115, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 27 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $3,051 fine/costs, 60 days in jail, 300 hours public/community service.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Krakliow, Shawn L II, 4/3/1994, of 1553 8th Ave., Apt. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 7 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.
Licon, Ivan, 6/19/1984, of 1317 14th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 31 on DUI; $2,803 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.