ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Daily, Michael, Jennett, Joni, both of Moline.
Gpagni, Mandodja, Messia, Audrey, both of East Moline.
Piccinelli, Michael, Daly, Kelly, both of Washington, D.C.
Hansen, Erik, Bruce, Rachel, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Norvel, Brock, Tanzillo, Elizabeth, both of Kewanee.
Young, Justin, Toulon; Weir, Jessi. Castleton.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Colvin, Brent Alan, 5/8/1972, of 3622 May Lane, Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $614 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.
Daligee, Michael L., 4/9/1962, of 121 W. 13th St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered Oct. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $1,254 court costs, 24 months probation, 90 days home confinement.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Engle, Robin D., 8/19/1981, of 505 23rd Ave., Rock Island; not guilty entered Oct. 16 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Gilmore, Todd A., 11/8/1978, of 1825 41st St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Oct. 3 on DUI; $2,594 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.