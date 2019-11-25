{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Berogan, Aaron, Wirsing, Rachel, both of Davenport.

Bertelsen, Michael, Aledo; Biddle, Karen, Joy.

McKinney, Michael, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Wiborg, Helen, Milan.

HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Neirynck, Kelly, Matthew.

McCarty, Zechariah, Jessica.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hedges, Michael Stephen, 9/16/1986, of 1608 S. Vermont Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on aggravated battery/public place; $205 court costs, two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced Oct. 10 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Hunley, Nickolas, 11/17/1989, of 586 19th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 4 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $930 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 48 days credited time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 4 on aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped; 24 months probation, 48 months credit time served. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior and unlawful restraint. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Lopez, Marisa A., 12/21/1987, of 1107 3rd St. A., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 24 on DUI. 

Lopez, Miah N., 5/12/1994, of 1321 263rd St., Sherrard; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 31 on DUI; $2,222 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

