ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Green, Stephen, Posadas Cordova, Christina, both of Silvis.
Reaves, Darnelle, Engel, Skyla, both of Rock Island.
Ward, Daniel, Scott, Samantha, both of Davenport.
Fourdyce, Johnny, Graham, Claire, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Sherrell, Davis, Amber.
Stout, Ronald, Michelle.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bennett-Thomas, Ldiamond Joshua Ami, 4/11/1997, of 2310 W. 54th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $2,618 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5-10 grams.
Bester, Tevin J., 10/19/1992, of 5005 47th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $2,614 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail, 30 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and dismissed felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
Bewley, Edward Lee, 2/19/1954, of 1306 53rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 18 on two counts of aggravated DUI/no valid insurance.