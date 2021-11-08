Daily record: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Shell, Rudolph, 1/24/1959, of 6105 N. Lincoln, Davenport; charge dismissed Sept. 17 on two counts of felony theft control know deprive less than $500 prior and one count misdemeanor obstructing identification.
Spencer, Venita Jo, 8/15/1963, of 326 S. Lincoln Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed on theft control intent person less than$500; $800 court costs.
Taylor, Christian, 5/4/1997, of 1914 College Ave., Apt. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,925 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Taylor, David A., 1/27/1961, of 2833 7 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept 16 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $3,623 court costs.
Taylor, Verlene S., 7/30/2000, of 526 30th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 10 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,263 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail, restitution. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Schnerre, James Jerome, 8/30/1999, of 101 11th Ave., Orion; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,766 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Wright, Trevor J., 12/9/1991, of 1319 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 4 on DUI; $3,313 fine/costs, 12 months probation, seven days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.