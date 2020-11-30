Daily record: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Schwieters, Elizabeth Emorene, 4/27/1988, of 645 Star Light Drive, Grand Junction, Colo.; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on unlawful possession credit/debit card; $1,084 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Slater, Atoris Jaquez, 10/5/1994, of 1117 W. 6th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 27 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del cannabis 30 less than 500 grams/school and aggravated UUW/vehicle/previous conviction and felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of firearm with defaced serial number.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Collier, Tina I, 2/6/1981, of 2600 W. Howett St., Peoria; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Donald, Andrew J., 3/14/1990, of 2037 53rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on DUI.
Garcia-Ceja, Hector, 3/6/1983, of 1007 4th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 21 on DUI; $2,431 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Davis, Tyrone, 11/21/1976, of 1901 S. Callmet Ave., #1611, Chicago; charge dismissed Aug. 10 on DUI.
Hollis, W. Steven, 7/4/1973, of 109 Lyle St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 5 on DUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!