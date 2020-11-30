Daily record: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Slater, Atoris Jaquez, 10/5/1994, of 1117 W. 6th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Oct. 27 on mfg/del 15 less than 100 grams cocaine/analog and mfg/del cannabis 30 less than 500 grams/school and aggravated UUW/vehicle/previous conviction and felon possession/use weapon/firearm and possession of firearm with defaced serial number.