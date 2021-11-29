Daily record: Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Smith, Gregory A., 8/28/1978, no address listed, Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct 25 on felony harass witness/family member/report.
Stropes, Kenneth Ray, Sr., 12/16/1982, of 879 Hanford St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Oct. 21 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,954 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Speairs, Stephanie L., 4/27/1979, of 1850 Lake St. #202, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 30 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $56 fine/costs, three years DOC.
Stone, Crystal M., 5/11/1978, of 2128 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept., 17 on aggravated DUI/3; $2,701 fine/costs, five years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Murray, Lindsay R., 11/1/1986, of 23741 Hwy 64, Maquoketa, Iowa; not guilty entered Sept. 14 on DUI.
Newburg, Clinton D., 4/27/1993 of 12708 69th Ave., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 7 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.
Paxton, Michael L., 8/30/1970, of 423 S. Hancock Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on DUI; $4,083 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rodriguez-Ferreyra, Nicolas, 1/10/1970, of 3230 Highway 6, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 25 on DUI; $3,263 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment.