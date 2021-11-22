Daily record: Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Latcham, Keanna L., 4/29/1993, of 1014 5th Ave. #5, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 20 on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon; $1,312 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered on misdemeanor aggravated assault/use deadly weapon; 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge amended on two counts of felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck.
Lewis, Rrmonnie D., 11/1/1996, of 60721 Dudd Road, Three Rivers, Mich.; guilty finding entered Oct. 7 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,500 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 17 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Holtschult, Benjamin R., 9/12/1996, of 1234 E. 10th St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 2 on violate order of protection/other prior; $1,820 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, drug treatment.
Hurt, Malachi V., 6/15/1974, of 604 N. Center Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS; $4,352 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS; 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Leonard, Robert, 2/15/1940, of 408 6th St., P.O. Box 205, Matherville; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $2,933 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.
Lewis, Adam, 11/20/1984, of 526 30th Ave., Apt. 4, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 27 on DUI; $3,263 fine/costs, 90 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.