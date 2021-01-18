Daily record: Monday, Nov. 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Williams, Kelly L., 12/20/1971, of 1740 18th Ave., Apt. H, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,936 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 108 days in jail, 54 days credit time served.

Wilson, Deshun, 11/15/1982, of 2751 W. 34th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Nov. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,442 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Dickerson, Demarco D., 7/9/1997, of 3130 9th St., Apt. 4E, Rock Island; withheld judgment/2nd Chance Nov. 20 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,656 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 120 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Dobbels, Melissa L., 5/15/1977, of 108 N. 2nd St., P.O. Box 155, Neponset; guilty finding entered Nov. 6 on aggravated DUI/3; $4,216 fine/costs, three years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS