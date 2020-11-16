 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
Daily record: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Millbrook, Shamari Davontae, 11/21/2001 of 1030 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor Oct. 19 on battery/makes physical contact; 90 days in jail, 18 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Miller, Selentro, 5/24/1980, no address listed; charge dismissed Oct. 2 on possession of meth less than five grams.

Minter, Davayreona, 9/9/1996, of 1017 16th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $1,219 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Hickey, Allen B., 10/26/1980, of 3692 E. 20th Rd., Ottawa, Ill., withheld judgment Aug. 6 on felony possession of controlled substance; $4,315 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment Aug. 6 on felony possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Brown, Taylor P., 10/13/2000, of 337 33rd Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on DUI.

Burton, Derick S., 10/23/1980, of 607 Rock Point Rd., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 30 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

