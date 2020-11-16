Daily record: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Millbrook, Shamari Davontae, 11/21/2001 of 1030 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor Oct. 19 on battery/makes physical contact; 90 days in jail, 18 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Miller, Selentro, 5/24/1980, no address listed; charge dismissed Oct. 2 on possession of meth less than five grams.

Minter, Davayreona, 9/9/1996, of 1017 16th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 5 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $1,219 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail.

