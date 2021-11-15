Daily record: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Fentem, Susan Kay, 11/10/1960, of 2930 24th Ave. A, Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 22 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Foster, Robert O., 6/10/1987, of 914 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $1,855 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Frazier, Tabatha Sue, 3/24/1984, of 516 Church St., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $8,270 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Donovan, Cy M., 4/24/2002, of 8300 Edwards Rd., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,403 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Fintem, Susan K., 11/10/1960, of 2930 24th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 22 on DUI; $2,133 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Fincher, Isabelle R., 1/10/1996, of 1305 2nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 13 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.