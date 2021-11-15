 Skip to main content
Daily record: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Fentem, Susan Kay, 11/10/1960, of 2930 24th Ave. A, Moline; withheld judgment Oct. 22 on possession of controlled substance; 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. 

Foster, Robert O., 6/10/1987, of 914 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $1,855 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Frazier, Tabatha Sue, 3/24/1984, of 516 Church St., Iowa City; guilty finding entered Oct. 28 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $8,270 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Donovan, Cy M., 4/24/2002, of 8300 Edwards Rd., Geneseo; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 14 on DUI; $2,403 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Fintem, Susan K., 11/10/1960, of 2930 24th Ave. A., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 22 on DUI; $2,133 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Fincher, Isabelle R., 1/10/1996, of 1305 2nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 13 on DUI; $3,008 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.

Griffin, Christopher J., 7/23/1984, of 820 53rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 6 on DUI; $3,768 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment, 30 days home confinement.

