Daily record: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lawver, Karen Ann., 6/13/1967, of 740 W. 11th St., Milan; guilty finding entered Sept. 16 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,665 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Lembke, Kendra, 9/14/1965, of 637 E. 6th St., Apt. 3, Davenport; guilty finding entered Sept. 23 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $5,720 fine/costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.
Lopez, Sarah M., 11/22/1986, of 2044 37th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on finance exploitation elderly/disable/$300-$5,000; $163 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Stone, Mary J., 11/6/1961, of 35 Hope Way, Fairview Complex, Kewanee, Ill.; guilty finding entered Aug. 10 on misdemeanor cause circumstance/endanger child; $1,475 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Stropes, Justin D., 3/16/2003, of 602 Cole St., Apt. 311, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 24 on DUI; $3,108 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 50 hours public/community service.