Daily record: Monday, May

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Briggs, Jerome Joseph, 9/8/1975, of 812 47th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 24 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

Brookshaw, Jilvonti, 11/16/1990, of 3526 70th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 6 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,670 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 65 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lerschen, Jordan M., 5/4/1998, of 10488 W. Osceola Rd., Neponset; guilty finding entered March 12 on possession of controlled substance; $2,451 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on other amount narcotic sched I&II.

Maldonao, Stephanie M., 11/2/1995, of 7586 Wright St., Merrillville, Ind.; guilty finding entered March 12 of possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $3,970 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis more than 5,000 grams.

Marrero, Yesenia, 8/10/1976, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 18 on possession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $72,290 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/del cannabis more than 5,000 grams.

