Daily record: Monday, May 4, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bounnhangthavone, Sebastien, 9/16/2001, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 12 on possession cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $125 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/delivery cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
McKenzie, Christopher, 4/22/1977, of 1811 28th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,310 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Millbrook, Roy C., 7/1/1957, of 1030 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 4 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Milton, Duane Patrick, 1/2/1991, of 1423 W. 7th, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 5 on possession of controlled substance; $4,125 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Peoples, Belinda S., 4/5/1993, of 629 W. 2nd Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered March 13 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $2,084 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on contribute criminal delinquency to minor/CL 3.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Danielson, Jr., Anthony James, 2/29/1984, of 2000 Danbury Dr., Bettendorf; withheld judgment with supervision March 11 on DUI; $2,513 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
