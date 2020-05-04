Daily record: Monday, May 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Bounnhangthavone, Sebastien, 9/16/2001, no address provided; guilty finding entered March 12 on possession cannabis more than 5,000 grams; $125 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams and mfg/delivery cannabis/more than 5,000 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McKenzie, Christopher, 4/22/1977, of 1811 28th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered March 9 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,310 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Millbrook, Roy C., 7/1/1957, of 1030 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 4 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction and misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Milton, Duane Patrick, 1/2/1991, of 1423 W. 7th, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 5 on possession of controlled substance; $4,125 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.