Daily record: Monday, May 10, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bivens, Christopher Franklin, 9/17/1984, of 1331 Clay St., Davenport; guilty finding entered April 28 on possession of controlled substance; $4,060 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Feucht, Earl W., 6/24/1938, of 317 Wheatley, Princeville, Ill; guilty finding entered March 29 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; $1,089 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated assault/operating motor vehicle/struck and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Crane, Kindra L., 4/17/1988, of 608 Stokes St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 29 on felony possession of controlled substance; 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days credit time served, drug treatment, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.