Daily record: Monday, March 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Etheridge, Bradford Lee, 11/12/1969, of 311 54th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,237 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.
Fisher, Kyle A., 9/10/1981, of 436 Avon Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Jan. 24 on forgery/make/alter document; $1,634 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
Fleck, Tanaya, 4/5/1991, of 737 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,704 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Garcia, Alicia Marcella, 10/23/1988, of 919 Colony Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vincent, Cheryl K., 3/23/1967, of 104 N. Holmes St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Dec. 5 on false alarm/complaint to 911.
Woods, Jesse L., 3/12/1982, of 313 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on possession of meth less than five grams; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Pfaff, Alissa J., 10/27/1988, of 7748 US Hwy. 6, Geneseo; charge dismissed Dec. 17 on DUI.
Tourville, Jeffrey R., 8/11/1987, of 305 S. E. St., Annawan; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on DUI.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Lambrecht, Tyler, 9/8/1990, of 12311 Pacific St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 29 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Lamp Taylor, Zachary D., 6/18/1999, of 2920 24th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 8 on DUI; $2,633 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.