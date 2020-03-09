Daily record: Monday, March 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Etheridge, Bradford Lee, 11/12/1969, of 311 54th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,237 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over.

Fisher, Kyle A., 9/10/1981, of 436 Avon Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Jan. 24 on forgery/make/alter document; $1,634 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Fleck, Tanaya, 4/5/1991, of 737 23rd St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,704 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Garcia, Alicia Marcella, 10/23/1988, of 919 Colony Dr., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 10 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vincent, Cheryl K., 3/23/1967, of 104 N. Holmes St., Cambridge; charge dismissed Dec. 5 on false alarm/complaint to 911.