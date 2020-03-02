Daily record: Monday, March 2, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Payette, Matthew J., 8/5/2000, of 101 S W 5th St., Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $100 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Not guilty entered on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+.
Peab, Brandon N., 2/3/1991, of 2426 Madison St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 2 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,045 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Betts, Andrew J. P., 8/3/1974, of 1031 50th Ave., Apt 3 D, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on burglary without causing damage; $811 court costs, five years DOC.
Betts, Andrew J. P., 1037 51st Ave., Apt. 3D, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on nonconsensual dissemination sex image; $893 court costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on nonconsensual dissemination sex image; $893 court costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.
Blamah, Kpangbala B., 7/11/1989, of 1815 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 5, 2019, court date Jan. 31, on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,038 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Daley, Kassandra, 7/9/1987, of 1840 33rd St., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Jan. 23 on DUI; $2,790 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Danner, Sherry L., 2/1/1962, of 1648 34th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 8 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.