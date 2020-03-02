Daily record: Monday, March 2, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Payette, Matthew J., 8/5/2000, of 101 S W 5th St., Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $100 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Not guilty entered on felony aggravated battery/victim 60+.

Peab, Brandon N., 2/3/1991, of 2426 Madison St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 2 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,045 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betts, Andrew J. P., 8/3/1974, of 1031 50th Ave., Apt 3 D, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on burglary without causing damage; $811 court costs, five years DOC.

Betts, Andrew J. P., 1037 51st Ave., Apt. 3D, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on nonconsensual dissemination sex image; $893 court costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 16 on nonconsensual dissemination sex image; $893 court costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.