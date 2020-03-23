Daily record: Monday, March 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Norris, Zachary W., 12/2/2000, of 561 27th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary; $2,573 court costs, six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; six years DOC, restitution.