Daily record: Monday, March 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Norris, Zachary W., 12/2/2000, of 561 27th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary; $2,573 court costs, six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on burglary without causing damage; six years DOC, restitution. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on use forged credit/debit card/more than $300; six years DOC, restitution.
Peterson, Brian Jordan, 1/31/1990, of 826 3rd Ave., Apt. E, Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on aggravated domestic battery; $1,569 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on home invasion/cause injury.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Lamb, Ricky E., 7/27/1957, of 2501B Lee Lane, Oklahoma City, Okla.; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000; $1,785 fine/costs, two years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/deception/more than $500 less than $10,000 and two counts of forgery/issue/deliver document.
Lewis, Justin R., 5/14/1985, of 210 Quest Park, Henderson, N.V.; guilty finding entered Jan. 29 on bond forfeiture/30 day notice; $5,485 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor bond forfeiture/30 day notice.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Wiege, James M., 2/7/1975, of 5117 34th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 8 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Williams, Anthony A., 11/14/1978, of 2003 32nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on DUI; $3,836 court costs, 30 days home confinement, 24 month conditional discharge.