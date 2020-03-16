Daily record: Monday, March 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Maxwell, Amber Lynn, 8/5/1993, homeless, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,946 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; four years DOC.
McCart, Daniel James, 12/26/1970, of 824 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 9 on two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $15 court costs.
McConnell, Joshua J., 3/17/1987, of 1907 5th Ave., Apt. 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $82 court costs, four years six months DOC. Charge dismissed Jan. 2 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Guerrero, Jose R., 7/12/1987, of 2245 S. 34th St., W. Milwaukee, Wis.; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on Jan. 21 on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams; $23,319 fine/costs, 20 years DOC.
Harris, Jason P., 9/7/1976, of 104 W. N. St., Altona, Ill.; guilty finding entered Jan. 22 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,039 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts felony aggravated battery/public place.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Machine, Lance F., 12/13/1982, of 1213 Lilac Lane, Machesney Park, Ill.; charge dismissed Jan. 16 on DUI.
Mathena, Laura, 9/19/1955, of 2416 5th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 8 on DUI; $2,463 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Moyer Jr., Delmer E., 7/2/1970, of 139 1/2 1st, Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 7 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.