Daily record: Monday, March 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Maxwell, Amber Lynn, 8/5/1993, homeless, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $1,946 fine/costs, four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on received/possess/sell stolen vehicle; four years DOC. Guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; four years DOC.

McCart, Daniel James, 12/26/1970, of 824 11th Ave., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 9 on two counts of aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked; $15 court costs.

McConnell, Joshua J., 3/17/1987, of 1907 5th Ave., Apt. 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 2 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $82 court costs, four years six months DOC. Charge dismissed Jan. 2 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/peace officer.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guerrero, Jose R., 7/12/1987, of 2245 S. 34th St., W. Milwaukee, Wis.; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on Jan. 21 on cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams; $23,319 fine/costs, 20 years DOC.